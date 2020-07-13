Cryptopay Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $131.00 (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $131.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.79 or 0.04910269 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017267 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

CPAY is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,369,147 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

