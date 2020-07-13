CRYPTO20 Price Tops $0.55 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $22.30 million and approximately $26,875.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005969 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $50.98, $24.68 and $24.43. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.04925978 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033669 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,318,703 coins. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

CRYPTO20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $13.77, $20.33, $24.68, $33.94, $5.60, $10.39, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $51.55 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

