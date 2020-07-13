Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRTO. Citigroup upgraded Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Criteo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. Criteo has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $786.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.02 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 257.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

