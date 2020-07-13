Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.50

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.37, with a volume of 30338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.54.

The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cree by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $469,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,626 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cree by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,990,380 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $318,799,000 after buying an additional 123,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cree by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,238,000 after buying an additional 1,517,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $110,518,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cree by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $74,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,171 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

