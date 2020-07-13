Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €78.00 ($87.64) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €78.75 ($88.48).

Shares of AIR stock traded up €2.23 ($2.51) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €65.45 ($73.54). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($112.33). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.47.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

