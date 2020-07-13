Credit Suisse Group Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $118.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.10.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $2,631,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 19.1% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.