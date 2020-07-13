Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $298.00 at Deutsche Bank

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank from $297.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COST. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.50.

Shares of COST stock opened at $326.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $328.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,380 shares of company stock worth $9,095,879. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

