Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Sells $887,441.10 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COST opened at $326.23 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $328.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.66 and a 200-day moving average of $303.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

