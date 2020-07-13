Cortex (CTXC) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $29.32 million and $12.31 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045385 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.32 or 0.04917077 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002913 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033722 BTC.

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

