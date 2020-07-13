Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CSOD. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.90.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.07. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 3,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $149,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,748 shares in the company, valued at $760,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $606,899. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

