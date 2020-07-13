Core Alternative Capital Sells 9,564 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,564 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 12.7% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 11.6% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 52,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 44.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 63.9% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 51,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.69.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 299,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,891. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

