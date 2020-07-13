Core Alternative Capital Sells 488 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,366,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 35,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 493,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

