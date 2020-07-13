Core Alternative Capital Raises Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

NYSE MO traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 502,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of -81.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

