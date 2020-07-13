Core Alternative Capital Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,991,000 after acquiring an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,264,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,655,000 after buying an additional 65,726 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,564,000 after buying an additional 1,412,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,909,000 after acquiring an additional 378,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $675,692,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.22. 14,844,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,813,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,863 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

