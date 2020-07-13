Core Alternative Capital Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Core Alternative Capital cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 100,112 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 44.2% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

OXY traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,576,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,797,392. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.