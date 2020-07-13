Core Alternative Capital Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. 17,913,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,469,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

