Cordasco Financial Network Has $58,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Welltower were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 357,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.23.

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. 2,452,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,430. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

