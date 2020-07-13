Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 995 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.93. 17,913,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,469,296. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.