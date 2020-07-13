Contentos Price Tops $0.0089 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Contentos has a market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.04925978 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00053806 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033669 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,333,520,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

