Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

CPSS opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

