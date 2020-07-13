Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.03

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.03 and last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 48246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on Conifex Timber and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$20.90 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

