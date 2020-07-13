Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $55.20.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $55.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.03. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In related news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $771,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,092.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 17,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 45,929 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

