Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.64.

COLM stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $250,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $85,313,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 347,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $27,358,291.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,959,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,752,053.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 488,010 shares of company stock valued at $38,466,522. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 57,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,820,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth $13,606,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

