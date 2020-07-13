Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Shares Up 30.8%

Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO)’s share price rose 30.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 920,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 318,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75.

About Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Colorado Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colorado Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.