CoinUs (CNUS) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $189,080.16 and $231.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinUs alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 106.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.