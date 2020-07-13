CoinPoker (CHP) Price Reaches $0.0045

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $1,073.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.01980323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00202216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00080377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00001008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118777 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 284,115,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,516,608 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

