Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 637,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,270,000 after purchasing an additional 222,552 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 186,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,694,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,966,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

