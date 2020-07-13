Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,900 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

KO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,013,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

