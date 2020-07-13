CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Bank of America

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $194.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CME Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Shares of CME opened at $164.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 659.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CME Group by 2,630.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CME Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

