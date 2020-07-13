Clough Global Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

GLO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 203,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,386. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

