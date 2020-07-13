Clough Global Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.
GLO stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 203,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,386. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.17.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund
