Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. 60,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,282. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

