Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th.
NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. 60,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,282. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $12.99.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.