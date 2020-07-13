Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,143. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $11.90.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
