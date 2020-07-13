Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 33,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,143. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $11.90.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
