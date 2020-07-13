Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. 33,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,143. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

