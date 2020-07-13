ClearPoll Hits Market Capitalization of $29,180.32 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $29,180.32 and approximately $26.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ClearPoll has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045405 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.79 or 0.04910269 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002492 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017267 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll (POLL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official website is clearpoll.com . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

