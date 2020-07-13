City Holding Co. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

City Holding Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the first quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.66. 19,983,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.