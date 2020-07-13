City Holding Co. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

T traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 40,142,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.