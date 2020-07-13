Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. 17,947,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,268,561. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.70.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

