Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,913,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,469,296. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

