Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,913,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,469,296. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

