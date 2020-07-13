Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,913,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,469,296. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

