Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.7% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 464,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.0% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 13,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,947,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,268,561. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.70.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

