Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chromadex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

CDXC stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Chromadex has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 132.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chromadex by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 683.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,755 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chromadex in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chromadex by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

