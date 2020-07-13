Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday. Danske cut Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,753. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

