CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 93,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 78,816 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,242,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,518,000 after acquiring an additional 147,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 53,328,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

