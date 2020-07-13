Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Growth in security subscriptions, aided by strong demand for its advanced solutions, primarily CloudGuard, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions, drove Check Point's first-quarter results. Increased demand for network security gateways to support higher capacities aided the adoption of the company’s remote access VPN solutions. Several Infinity deals in various industries, including government, telecommunication and industrial were positives. However, lack of components in the supply chain due to coronavirus-led disruptions, and the closure of some logistic centers were hindrances. Some customers are likely to be credit constrained in the second quarter. Check Point is evaluating suitable payment terms to ensure continued service. This is expected to partially affect the cash flow in the near term.”

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an inline rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.37.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $13,091,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 66,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.