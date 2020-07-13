Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Bank of America

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.63.

SCHW stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $91,216.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,483.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $136,434.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

