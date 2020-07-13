Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 466,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $42,752,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,190,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,803 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

