Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.43. 8,678,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,785,570. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $200,075.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at $136,434.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.