Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.08. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDAY. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $473,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $40,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,849,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,305,461 shares of company stock valued at $285,602,275. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $87.00.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

