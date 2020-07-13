Centre Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,120 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 115,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 289,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,624,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $123.89. 6,752,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,606,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.01.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.